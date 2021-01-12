Markets
AAWW

Atlas Air Worldwide Ordered Four Boeing 747-8 Freighters - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) announced Tuesday that it has ordered four new Boeing 747-8 freighters in a transaction that furthers the company's strategic growth plan.

The 747-8F provides 20% higher payload capacity and 16% lower fuel consumption than the very capable 747-400F and has 25% higher capacity than the new-technology 777-200LRF. It is also the only factory-built freighter with nose-loading capability.

The 747-8Fs are expected to be delivered from May through October 2022. These aircraft are the last four 747-8Fs that Boeing plans to produce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAWW BA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular