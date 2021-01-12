Atlas Air Worldwide Ordered Four Boeing 747-8 Freighters - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) announced Tuesday that it has ordered four new Boeing 747-8 freighters in a transaction that furthers the company's strategic growth plan.

The 747-8F provides 20% higher payload capacity and 16% lower fuel consumption than the very capable 747-400F and has 25% higher capacity than the new-technology 777-200LRF. It is also the only factory-built freighter with nose-loading capability.

The 747-8Fs are expected to be delivered from May through October 2022. These aircraft are the last four 747-8Fs that Boeing plans to produce.

