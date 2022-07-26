Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings' (NASDAQ:AAWW) three-year earnings growth trails the respectable shareholder returns

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) shareholders have seen the share price rise 55% over three years, well in excess of the market return (28%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 5.0%.

Since it's been a strong week for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings was able to grow its EPS at 24% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 16% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 4.05.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:AAWW Earnings Per Share Growth July 26th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.0% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 3%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

