Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings' (NASDAQ:AAWW) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$642m ÷ (US$6.3b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has an ROCE of 13%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 13%.

NasdaqGS:AAWW Return on Capital Employed November 10th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 33%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has. And with a respectable 68% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we found 5 warning signs for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

