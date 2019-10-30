Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW):

-Earnings: $59.97 million in Q3 vs. $71.13 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.32 in Q3 vs. $0.84 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.52 million or $0.37 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.02 per share -Revenue: $648.54 million in Q3 vs. $656.61 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.75 Bln

