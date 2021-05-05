Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $89.93 million, or $3.05 per share. This compares with $23.35 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $72.22 million or $2.45 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.8% to $861.30 million from $643.50 million last year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $72.22 Mln. vs. $29.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.45 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q1): $861.30 Mln vs. $643.50 Mln last year.

