Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Investors in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.4% to close at US$60.60 following the release of its quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$810m were what the analysts expected, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$2.78 per share, an impressive 25% above what was forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:AAWW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings' six analysts is for revenues of US$3.16b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 4.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$7.80 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.12b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.59 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings' earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 13% to US$79.50, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings at US$84.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$66.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 4.4% increase next year well below the historical 12%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.1% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we have uncovered.

