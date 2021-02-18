Markets
AAWW

Atlas Air Worldwide Expects Q1 Adjusted Net Income Growth Of About 60% To 65%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) said it is not providing fiscal 2021 earnings outlook at this time due to the ongoing uncertainty related to the pandemic and associated market dynamics.

However, the company said it expects first-quarter 2021 adjusted net income to grow about 60 percent to 65 percent compared with adjusted net income of $29.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The company added it expects to fly about 85,000 block hours in the first quarter, with revenue of about $820 million, and adjusted EBITDA of about $150 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAWW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More