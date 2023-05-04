News & Insights

Atlas Air Worldwide Appoints Michael Steen As CEO; Names Interim CFO As Spencer Schwartz To Retire

May 04, 2023 — 10:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.(AAWW) said on Thursday that it has appointed its Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer or CCO Michael T. Steen as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from June 15, to succeed John W. Dietrich, who is retiring from after nearly 25 years with the company.

Steen has over three decades of experience in aviation and logistics, including 16 years of executive leadership experience with Atlas. He has served as CCO since 2007.

A new CCO will be named following Steen's transition as CEO.

In addition, the company's Chief Financial Officer Spencer Schwartz is retiring from his role with effect from June 15.

Artem Gonopolskiy, Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, will assume the role of interim CFO following Schwartz's retirement as the firm conducts a formal search process for a permanent successor.

