Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed the most recent trading day at $81.12, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had lost 0.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.66%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AAWW as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 3, 2021. In that report, analysts expect AAWW to post earnings of $4.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 45.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $999.65 million, up 23.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.06 per share and revenue of $3.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.17% and +20.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AAWW. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AAWW currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AAWW has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.4 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.53, which means AAWW is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

