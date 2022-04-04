Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed at $81.72, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had lost 0.18% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $2.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1 billion, up 16.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.06 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion, which would represent changes of -24.04% and -0.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Atlas Air Worldwide is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.14.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.