Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed at $80.81, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had lost 14.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.63%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. On that day, Atlas Air Worldwide is projected to report earnings of $6.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion, up 17.62% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.08% higher within the past month. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.88.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

