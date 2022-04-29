Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed at $68.94, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had lost 19.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 8.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, Atlas Air Worldwide is projected to report earnings of $2.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1 billion, up 16.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.06 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.04% and -0.63%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Atlas Air Worldwide is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Atlas Air Worldwide has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.96 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.83, so we one might conclude that Atlas Air Worldwide is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

