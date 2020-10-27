Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed at $62.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had lost 0.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAWW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 5, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.34, up 532.43% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $792.10 million, up 22.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.91 per share and revenue of $3.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +127.29% and +14.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AAWW. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.28% higher. AAWW currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AAWW's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.42.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

