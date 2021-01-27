Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed at $55.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAWW as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AAWW to post earnings of $3.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $888.50 million, up 18.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AAWW. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AAWW is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note AAWW's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.99, which means AAWW is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAWW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.