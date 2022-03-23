Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed the most recent trading day at $86.60, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had gained 16.54% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $2.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1 billion, up 16.41% from the year-ago period.

AAWW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.06 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.04% and -0.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.22% higher. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.23.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.