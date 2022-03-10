Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed the most recent trading day at $82.30, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had gained 2.39% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 5.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $2.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1 billion, up 16.41% from the year-ago period.

AAWW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.06 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.04% and -0.63%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.42% higher within the past month. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Atlas Air Worldwide's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.75.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.