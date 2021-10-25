Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed the most recent trading day at $82.27, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had gained 3.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.46%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAWW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2021. On that day, AAWW is projected to report earnings of $4.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $999.65 million, up 23.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.06 per share and revenue of $3.86 billion, which would represent changes of +10.17% and +20.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAWW. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, AAWW currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.78, so we one might conclude that AAWW is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.