Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed the most recent trading day at $68.40, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had gained 6.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 5.55% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 5, 2022. On that day, Atlas Air Worldwide is projected to report earnings of $3.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.11 billion, up 12.05% from the year-ago period.

AAWW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.27 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.1% and +13.97%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Atlas Air Worldwide is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Atlas Air Worldwide has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.14 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAWW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

