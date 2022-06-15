Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed at $65.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had lost 11.55% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 6.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $3.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.11 billion, up 12.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.27 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion, which would represent changes of -12.1% and +13.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Atlas Air Worldwide has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.95 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.58.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.