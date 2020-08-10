Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.2% Higher

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 27.9% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Atlas Air Worldwide. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

