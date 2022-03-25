Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed the most recent trading day at $88.79, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had gained 17.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 6.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $2.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1 billion, up 16.41% from the year-ago period.

AAWW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.06 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.04% and -0.63%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Atlas Air Worldwide is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Atlas Air Worldwide's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.76, which means Atlas Air Worldwide is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

