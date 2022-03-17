Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed at $84.97, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had gained 6.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $2.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1 billion, up 16.41% from the year-ago period.

AAWW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.06 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.04% and -0.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.42% higher within the past month. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Atlas Air Worldwide's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.81.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAWW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

