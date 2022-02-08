Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed the most recent trading day at $78.55, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had lost 8.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 4.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 17, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $6.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.1 billion, up 17.62% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.08% higher. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.46.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAWW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

