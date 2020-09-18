Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed at $61.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.88%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had gained 3.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAWW as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AAWW is projected to report earnings of $2.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 532.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $792.10 million, up 22.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.65 per share and revenue of $3.15 billion, which would represent changes of +122.33% and +14.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAWW should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, AAWW is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.47, so we one might conclude that AAWW is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

