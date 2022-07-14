Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed the most recent trading day at $60.12, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had lost 8.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 0.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.30, down 19.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, up 12.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.27 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.1% and +13.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Atlas Air Worldwide has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.7 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.58, which means Atlas Air Worldwide is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.