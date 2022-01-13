Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed at $86.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had lost 2.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $5.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 24.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, up 16.65% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Atlas Air Worldwide is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Atlas Air Worldwide has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.23 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.76.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAWW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.