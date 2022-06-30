Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed at $61.71, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had lost 9.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 6.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Atlas Air Worldwide is projected to report earnings of $3.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.11 billion, up 12.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.27 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.1% and +13.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Atlas Air Worldwide is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.16, so we one might conclude that Atlas Air Worldwide is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.