Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed the most recent trading day at $69.66, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had lost 18.16% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, Atlas Air Worldwide is projected to report earnings of $2.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1 billion, up 16.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.06 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion, which would represent changes of -24.04% and -0.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.91.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

