Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed the most recent trading day at $66.04, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had lost 18.23% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $2.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 0.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1 billion, up 16.41% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.06 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.04% and -0.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Atlas Air Worldwide's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.66.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

