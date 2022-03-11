Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed at $81.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had gained 5.16% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 3.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Atlas Air Worldwide will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Atlas Air Worldwide is projected to report earnings of $2.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1 billion, up 16.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.06 per share and revenue of $4.01 billion, which would represent changes of -24.04% and -0.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.42% higher. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.12.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

