Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed at $62.83, marking a -1.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had gained 6.03% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AAWW as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 5, 2020. On that day, AAWW is projected to report earnings of $2.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 532.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $792.10 million, up 22.14% from the prior-year quarter.

AAWW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.65 per share and revenue of $3.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +122.33% and +14.97%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAWW should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AAWW is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note AAWW's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.71.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

