Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed at $77.42, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had lost 13.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 0.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.99, up 24.02% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, up 16.65% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.36, so we one might conclude that Atlas Air Worldwide is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAWW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.