Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed at $88.25, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had gained 2.7% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Atlas Air Worldwide is projected to report earnings of $5.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.02%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.09 billion, up 16.65% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.21, which means Atlas Air Worldwide is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

