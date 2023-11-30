Atlas Air Takes Delivery Of Boeing 777 Freighter

(RTTNews) - Atlas Air Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., said it has taken delivery of a Boeing 777 Freighter, which it will operate on behalf of its customer MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA.

It is the third of four Boeing 777 Freighters that Atlas Air will operate for MSC, which will complement the existing weekly service and add an additional route from Hong Kong (HKG) to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW). The fourth aircraft is expected to be delivered later this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.