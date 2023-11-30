News & Insights

Markets

Atlas Air Takes Delivery Of Boeing 777 Freighter

November 30, 2023 — 09:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Atlas Air Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., said it has taken delivery of a Boeing 777 Freighter, which it will operate on behalf of its customer MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA.

It is the third of four Boeing 777 Freighters that Atlas Air will operate for MSC, which will complement the existing weekly service and add an additional route from Hong Kong (HKG) to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW). The fourth aircraft is expected to be delivered later this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.