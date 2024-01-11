Atlas Air Receives New Boeing 777 Freighter On Behalf Of MSC Mediterranean

(RTTNews) - Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.(AAWW), announced on Thursday that it has taken delivery of a Boeing 777 Freighter on behalf of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA, to expand the latter's reach and capacity.

Under the ACMI or aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance agreement with MSC, Atlas Air had earlier taken delivery of its first Boeing 777 Freighter in November 2022 and later two more in July and November 2023.

The company said that this delivery will complement its existing weekly service, including a route from Hong Kong to Dallas/Fort Worth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.