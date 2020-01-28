Atlas Air Prevails In Dismissing U.S. Court Actions Brought By Pilot Union

(RTTNews) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) confirmed that Atlas Air Inc. and Southern Air Inc. have prevailed in dismissing two legal actions brought by their pilot union, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The union had filed lawsuits last summer, seeking to vacate the management grievance decisions issued in favor of the companies by arbitrators Richard Bloch and George Nicolau, respectively.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia's order upheld the companies' position that the merger provisions in both the Atlas Air and Southern Air collective bargaining agreements apply.

The merger provisions provide for a defined period of bargaining followed by binding interest arbitration for any unresolved issues.

As per the court order, the union must provide an integrated seniority list of pilots to the companies, will enable negotiations to proceed more expeditiously in reaching a new, competitive pilot contract.

