Atlantis Casino Resort Spa Named No. 1 Hotel in Reno by U.S. News & World Report

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has been recognized as the top hotel in Reno by U.S. News & World Report in its 15th annual rankings, which evaluated over 31,000 properties globally. The rankings consider expert opinions, industry awards, and guest reviews. Cheraz Ecker, the general manager, expressed pride in the hotel's status as a leading destination for leisure and business travelers, highlighting its unique amenities such as the only Concierge Tower in Reno and new luxurious accommodations. The hotel received a gold badge for ranking in the top 25% of its category. Zach Watson, a senior travel editor, noted that the rankings serve as a helpful resource for various travelers. The Atlantis is operated by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., and is known for its exceptional service, dining options, and proximity to outdoor activities.

RENO, Nev., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has been named the No. 1 hotel in Reno by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice. The publication evaluated more than 31,000 properties across the United States, Europe, Bermuda, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean for its 15



th



U.S. News is the only organization to evaluate hotels by taking into account the opinion of published travel experts, industry awards and the overall customer satisfaction expressed in online guest reviews.





“We are honored to once again be named the region’s leading destination for both leisure and business travelers,” said Cheraz Ecker, general manager of Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. “With standout amenities such as Reno’s only Concierge Tower and brand new hotel rooms and suites across the property, we continue to provide guests with modern, luxurious offerings that align with our commitment to service excellence.”





As the top-ranked hotel in Reno, the Atlantis received a gold badge from U.S. News & World Report. Gold badges are awarded to properties that score in the top 25% of a particular destination’s rankings.





"Exciting openings and updates keep the hotel industry fresh while modern amenities, memorable experiences and exceptional customer service continue to impress guests across the destinations we cover," said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "The 2025 Best Hotels rankings provide a resource for all travelers, from couples looking for a quick getaway to families planning an annual vacation."





For more information on the U.S. News & World Report 2025 Best Hotels rankings, visit



https://travel.usnews.com/hotels/



Instagram:



www.instagram.com/AtlantisReno







X:



www.x.com/AtlantisReno







Facebook:



About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa







Owned and operated by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRI), Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is consistently ranked the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor, is a recipient of the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation, and is recommended by Forbes Travel Guide. Nestled at the base of the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range, the Atlantis is conveniently close to Lake Tahoe, breathtaking hiking trails, world-class skiing, and premier golf courses. The Atlantis is recognized for its luxurious accommodations, award-winning outlets including Reno’s only Forbes Four-Star restaurant and Forbes Four-Star spa, captivating bars and lounges and casino-wide action. For more information, visit



www.atlantiscasino.com



Joel Villanueva





Communications Manager





775-813-5395 (cell)







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



