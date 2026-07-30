Atlanticus vs. Enova: Which FinTech Lender Is the Better Buy Now?

Atlanticus Holdings ATLC and Enova International ENVA both target borrowers underserved by traditional banks, but they offer investors meaningfully different ways to gain exposure to alternative credit. Atlanticus primarily supports credit card and point-of-sale financing programs, making its performance closely tied to receivables growth, funding costs and consumer repayment trends. Enova operates a broader online-lending platform spanning consumer and small-business credit, supported by proprietary analytics and machine-learning underwriting.

Both companies have strong growth profiles, but differences in acquisition exposure, portfolio mix, credit trends, funding costs and valuation shape the investment choice. Let us delve deeper and analyze which lender currently offers the stronger balance of growth and risk-adjusted return.

The Case for ATLC

Atlanticus operates through its Credit as a Service and Auto Finance businesses. Its partner-led platform supports general-purpose credit cards, private-label credit, healthcare finance and automotive dealer financing. Automated decisioning and proprietary analytics help its partners extend credit to borrowers with limited access to conventional banking services.

ATLC's revenue momentum has accelerated as managed receivables and account volumes expanded. Total operating revenues saw a compound annual growth rate of 30% from the first quarter of 2020 through the first quarter of 2026. The Mercury Financial acquisition, completed in the third quarter of 2025, added $3.2 billion in receivables and 1.3 million serviced accounts, materially enlarging Atlanticus' general-purpose credit card platform.

Customer expansion provides another growth lever. Atlanticus served about 6 million accounts by the first quarter of 2026 and added more than 600,000 accounts during the quarter, compared with 415,000 additions and 3.8 million total accounts a year earlier. The company estimates a more than $3-trillion addressable market covering nearly 48% of U.S. consumers.

The company's technology-led model supports scale and operating leverage. Its platform features fully automated decisioning, cloud-based infrastructure and API-first integrations. More than 40 active models and 40 billion cells of proprietary model-training data support AI- and machine-learning-based underwriting. Atlanticus has also reported lower servicing costs per account as automation and economies of scale improve efficiency.

Atlanticus' key risks are elevated funding costs, possible credit-quality normalization and Mercury integration challenges. Rapid receivables growth requires consistent access to capital and asset yields that remain comfortably above borrowing, credit and operating costs.

The Case for ENVA

Enova has a more diversified digital lending platform spanning consumer and small-business finance. Its proprietary analytics, machine-learning models and online operating structure allow the company to evaluate borrowers quickly and adjust approval rates, pricing and credit exposure as economic conditions change. Consumer products include CashNetUSA and NetCredit, while OnDeck and Headway Capital serve small businesses.

ENVA revenues are also witnessing strong momentum. The metric witnessed a CAGR of 23.8% over 2020 to 2025, with the rising trend continuing in the first half of 2026. This performance has largely been driven by momentum in the small business lending segment, alongside robust demand for credit.

Further, the pending acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp offers an additional catalyst. Management expects the transaction to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approval. Enova targets $175-$230 million in annual revenue synergies, $125-$220 million in annual net income uplift within two years of closing and more than 25% adjusted earnings accretion once synergies are fully realized. The national bank charter should also broaden Enova's product and geographic reach.

Small-business lending is Enova's primary growth engine. Small-business products represented 69% of the portfolio as of June 30, 2026. SMB originations increased 42% year over year, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of more than 20% growth in the second quarter of 2026.

Nevertheless, rising operating expenses, along with liquidity constraints, are likely to weigh on the company's growth trajectory in the near term.

ENVA & ATLC: Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects ATLC’s earnings to grow 52.2% in 2026, followed by an additional 37.8% increase in 2027. Over the past month, earnings estimates for both years have been unchanged.

Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects ENVA’s earnings to grow 26.8% in 2026, followed by an additional 25.8% increase in 2027. Earnings estimates has been revised upward over the past month for both years.

Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ENVA & ATLC: Price Performance & Valuation Analysis

Over the past year, ENVA shares have surged 134.1%, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s return of 19.5%. ATLC shares skyrocketed 109.8% over the same time frame.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of valuation, ENVA trades at a premium to Atlanticus, with a trailing 12-month price-to-tangible book (P/TB) ratio of 5.29X versus ATLC's 3.17X.

Price-to-Tangible Book TTM



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Which Stock Is the Better Bet: ENVA or ATLC?

Both Enova and Atlanticus provide attractive exposure to the alternative-lending market, supported by expanding credit demand, data-driven underwriting and scalable digital platforms. However, their investment cases differ meaningfully in terms of growth quality, diversification and execution risks.

Atlanticus offers stronger near-term earnings growth prospects and trades at a relatively attractive valuation. Its expanding private-label credit card portfolio and the Mercury Financial acquisition could broaden its customer base and accelerate receivables growth. Yet, the outlook depends heavily on successfully integrating Mercury, realizing anticipated synergies and maintaining credit quality as the combined portfolio expands. This concentration of execution and integration risks makes Atlanticus’ growth trajectory comparatively less predictable.

Enova presents a more balanced and durable investment proposition. Its diversified exposure to consumer and small-business lending reduces its dependence on any single product category, while strong organic originations and sophisticated underwriting capabilities support sustained growth without materially compromising credit discipline. The impending Grasshopper Bancorp acquisition should strengthen Enova’s funding profile, expand its product capabilities and create opportunities for longer-term operating efficiencies.

Although ENVA commands a valuation premium over ATLC, the premium appears justified by its superior business diversification, stronger organic momentum and more favorable risk-adjusted growth outlook. Enova’s broader operating platform also provides greater resilience against changes in credit conditions and borrower demand.Additionally, upward earnings estimate revisions reflect growing analyst optimism toward the stock, further supporting a positive investment outlook.

Therefore, Enova, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), appears to be the more compelling choice for investors seeking sustainable earnings growth and relatively lower execution risks. Atlanticus, with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), retains meaningful upside potential but offers a less attractive risk-reward trade-off at current levels due to its greater reliance on acquisition integration and credit card portfolio expansion.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.