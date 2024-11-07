Atlanticus reports Q3 EPS $1.27, consensus $1.23

Reports Q3 revenue $351.0M, consensus $326.74M. CEO Jeff Howard stated, “Consistent with prior quarters, we are pleased with our continued growth in revenue, managed receivables, and serviced accounts. Following several quarters of maintaining a conservative credit posture, we are proud of our consistent profitability with another quarter exceeding 20% return on equity. For several quarters, the everyday Americans we serve have experienced real wage gains as incomes have risen more than inflation. This has resulted in relatively stable consumer performance, albeit at slightly higher levels of delinquency than existed prior to the pandemic. This consistency allows us to pursue prudent growth across our platform. As we look forward, we are excited about the ongoing growth opportunities across our three primary product lines within our Credit as a Service segment. Each product line – general purpose credit card, point of sale of finance, and healthcare payments – represents substantial market opportunities. Our pipeline of new partners, new channels, and new offerings for each of these product lines positions us for an above-market rate of long-term growth.”

