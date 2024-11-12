News & Insights

Atlanticus price target raised to $54 from $45 at BTIG

November 12, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Atlanticus (ATLC) to $54 from $45 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. Atlanticus continues to fire on all cylinders, with performance metrics across the board improving sequentially and y/y in contrast with many of the company’s prime credit card peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

