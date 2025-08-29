Atlanticus Holdings's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corp's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ATLCP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9063), with shares changing hands as low as $22.78 on the day. As of last close, ATLCP was trading at a 4.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ATLCP shares, versus ATLC:

Below is a dividend history chart for ATLCP, showing historical dividend payments on Atlanticus Holdings Corp's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Atlanticus Holdings Corp's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ATLCP) is currently up about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ATLC) are off about 0.3%.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks just recently went on sale »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.