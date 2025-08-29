Markets
ATLCP

Atlanticus Holdings's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

August 29, 2025 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corp's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ATLCP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9063), with shares changing hands as low as $22.78 on the day. As of last close, ATLCP was trading at a 4.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ATLCP shares, versus ATLC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ATLCP, showing historical dividend payments on Atlanticus Holdings Corp's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock:

ATLCP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Atlanticus Holdings Corp's 7.625% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: ATLCP) is currently up about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ATLC) are off about 0.3%.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks just recently went on sale »

Also see:
 Utilities Dividend Stock List
 LQD Videos
 BF-B Historical PE Ratio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Utilities Dividend Stock List-> LQD Videos-> BF-B Historical PE Ratio-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ATLCP
ATLC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.