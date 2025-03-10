ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $ATLC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS ($ATLC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $362,123,602 and earnings of $1.30 per share.

ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS insiders have traded $ATLC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATLC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MITCHELL SAUNDERS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 16,004 shares for an estimated $889,022

DEAL W HUDSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,113 shares for an estimated $108,399 .

. DENISE M HARROD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $73,500.

ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

