Atlanticus Holdings Corporation's (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking After Shares Rocket 29%

The Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 29%. The annual gain comes to 174% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Even after such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 23x, you may still consider Atlanticus Holdings as a highly attractive investment with its 6.6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Atlanticus Holdings has been doing very well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGS:ATLC Price Based on Past Earnings April 24th 2021

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Atlanticus Holdings will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

How Is Atlanticus Holdings' Growth Trending?

Atlanticus Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 205% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 20% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we can see why Atlanticus Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in Atlanticus Holdings are going to need a lot more upward momentum to get the company's P/E out of its slump. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Atlanticus Holdings maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Atlanticus Holdings, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Atlanticus Holdings, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

