Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Reports 28% Net Margin Growth in Q4 2024, Serving 3.7 Million Accounts

Atlanticus Holdings reports 28% net margin growth, serving 3.7 million accounts in Q4 2024, with increased revenue and managed receivables.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, with a net margin increase of 28.0% compared to the prior year. The company served a total of 3.7 million accounts, and managed receivables rose by 13.0% to $2.7 billion. Total operating revenue grew by 14.4% to $353.2 million, complemented by a return on average equity of 22.3%. The net income attributable to common shareholders reached $26.3 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, marking a 31.7% increase. Atlanticus's CEO highlighted the company's resilience in navigating a challenging economic landscape while achieving solid growth targets. The company anticipates continued growth in managed receivables and operating revenue as it seeks to expand its partnerships and services further in 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2024 net margin growth of 28.0% over the prior year indicates strong operational efficiency and profitability improvements.

Managed receivables increased by 13.0% to $2.7 billion, showcasing the company's capacity for growth in its loan portfolio.

Total operating revenue and other income rose 14.4% to $353.2 million, reflecting robust business activity and market demand.

Net income attributable to common shareholders increased by 31.7% to $26.3 million, demonstrating significant enhancement in shareholder returns.

Interest expense increased significantly by 36.9% year-over-year, indicating rising costs associated with borrowing, which could impact profitability in the future.

Operating expenses increased 27.0% compared to the previous year, suggesting that costs are growing at a faster rate than revenue, potentially affecting overall financial health.

Changes in the fair value of loans were substantial, worsening by a considerable amount, which may indicate underlying issues with the quality of the loan portfolio and the company's ability to manage credit risk.

What were Atlanticus Holdings' net margins in Q4 2024?

Atlanticus Holdings reported a net margin growth of 28.0% in Q4 2024 compared to the prior year.

How many accounts did Atlanticus Holdings serve in 2024?

In 2024, Atlanticus Holdings served a total of 3.7 million accounts.

What drove the revenue growth for Atlanticus in Q4 2024?

The revenue growth was driven by a 13.0% increase in managed receivables and strong consumer spending.

What is the outlook for Atlanticus Holdings in 2025?

Atlanticus expects continued growth in managed receivables and operating revenue in 2025 compared to prior periods.

What factors contributed to increased operating expenses for Atlanticus Holdings?

Increased operating expenses were driven by higher servicing costs, employee growth, and inflationary pressures on compensation.

Fourth Quarter 2024 net margin growth of 28.0% over prior year, with 3.7 million accounts served









(1)









ATLANTA, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (Atlanticus, the Company, we, our or us), a financial technology company that enables its bank, retail and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to millions of everyday Americans, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. An accompanying earnings presentation is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at





www.atlanticus.com





or by clicking





here





.







Financial and Operating Highlights











Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights (all comparisons to the Fourth Quarter 2023)











Managed receivables



2



increased 13.0% to $2.7 billion



Managed receivables increased 13.0% to $2.7 billion



Total operating revenue and other income increased 14.4% to $353.2 million



Total operating revenue and other income increased 14.4% to $353.2 million



Return on average equity of 22.3 %



3





Return on average equity of 22.3 %



Purchase volume of $660.2 million



Purchase volume of $660.2 million



Over 368,000 new accounts served during the quarter, 3.7 million total accounts served



1





Over 368,000 new accounts served during the quarter, 3.7 million total accounts served



Net income attributable to common shareholders of $26.3 million, or $1.42 per diluted common share











1





)





In our calculation of total accounts served, we include all accounts with account activity and accounts that have open lines of credit at the end of the referenced period





.













2) Managed receivables





is





a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes the results of our Auto Finance receivables. See





Calculation of





Non-GAAP Financial Measures for important additional information





.









3)





Return on average equity is calculated using Net





i





ncome attributable to common shareholders as the numerator and the average of Total equity





a





s





of





December 31





,





202





4





and





September 30





,





2024





as the denominato





r, annualized.















Management Commentary







Jeff Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer at Atlanticus stated, “We are pleased to have once again achieved our return on capital targets while prudently growing our business. The past few years have had numerous disruptions – a pandemic, credit score inflation resulting from trillions of dollars of government stimulus, rapid increases in inflation, recessionary pressure on everyday Americans, an unforeseen potential regulatory change and an irrational competitive environment brought on by numerous new entrants into our lines of business. I am incredibly proud of the way the Atlanticus team has managed through this tumultuous period. Despite these challenges, over the last 5 years we have grown managed receivables on a compounded annual growth rate of 24%, revenue by 31%, and earnings by 29%, all while maintaining a return on common equity capital of over 20%.”





“Although we continue to manage through lingering effects from these challenges, we are excited about what lies ahead. While our primary focus is on achieving at or above targeted returns on our capital, we see opportunity to continue achieving above market rates of growth across our business.”











Financial Results









For the Three Months Ended December 31,





















For the Year Ended December 31,





















($ in thousands, except per share data)













2024





















2023















% Change















2024

























2023















% Change









Total operating revenue and other income





$





353,186













$





308,600













14.4





%









$





1,309,955













$





1,155,246













13.4





%









Other non-operating income









305

















490













nm













1,489

















630













nm









Total revenue and other income









353,491

















309,090













14.4





%













1,311,444

















1,155,876













13.5





%









Interest expense









(44,670)

















(32,619)













36.9





%













(160,173)

















(109,342)













46.5





%









Provision for credit losses









(7,045)

















(601)













nm













(16,368)

















(2,152)













nm









Changes in fair value of loans









(184,310)

















(184,072)













nm













(733,471)

















(689,577)













6.4





%









Net margin





$





117,466













$





91,798













28.0





%









$





401,432













$





354,805













13.1





%









Total operating expenses





$





77,599













$





61,093













27.0





%









$





262,855













$





226,247













16.2





%









Net income





$





30,971













$





26,273













17.9





%









$





110,106













$





101,954













8.0





%









Net income attributable to controlling interests





$





31,303













$





26,304













19.0





%









$





111,296













$





102,845













8.2





%









Preferred stock and preferred unit dividends and discount accretion





$





(5,012)













$





(6,341)













nm









$





(23,928)













$





(25,198)













nm









Net income attributable to common shareholders





$





26,291













$





19,963













31.7





%









$





87,368













$





77,647













12.5





%









Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share—basic





$





1.77













$





1.37













29.9





%









$





5.92













$





5.35













10.7





%









Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share—diluted





$





1.42













$





1.10













29.1





%









$





4.77













$





4.24













12.5





%





















*nm = not meaningful























Managed Receivables







Managed receivables increased 13.0% to $2.7 billion with over $313.5 million in net receivables growth from December 31, 2023, driven by growth both in the private label credit and general purpose credit card products offered by our bank partners. Total accounts served increased 4.1% to 3.7 million. Ongoing purchases by customers of our existing retail partners and new private label credit retail partners helped grow our private label credit receivables by $292.4 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Our general purpose credit card receivables grew by $21.7 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. While some of our merchant partners continue to face year-over-year growth challenges, others are benefiting from continued consumer spending and a growing economy and have expanded their relationship with us. Our general purpose credit card portfolio continues to experience modest growth in total managed receivables. We expect continued growth in 2025 in our managed receivables when compared to prior periods in 2024.







Total Operating Revenue and Other Income









Total operating revenue and other income consists of: 1) interest income, finance charges and late fees on consumer loans, 2) other fees on credit products including annual and merchant fees and 3) interchange and servicing income on loan portfolios and other customer related fees.







We are currently experiencing continued period-over-period growth in private label credit and general purpose credit card receivables — growth that we expect to result in net period-over-period growth in our total interest income and related fees for these operations throughout 2025. Future periods’ growth is dependent on the addition of new retail partners to expand the reach of private label credit operations as well as growth within existing partnerships and the level of marketing investment for the general purpose credit card operations.





During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, total operating revenue and other income increased 14.4% to $353.2 million. General purpose credit card receivables tend to have higher total yields than private label credit receivables (and corresponding higher charge off rates). As a result, in periods where we have declines in rates of growth of these general purpose credit card receivables, as was noted in 2024 (relative to growth in private label credit card receivables), we expect to have slightly lower total managed yield ratios. We currently expect increases in the acquisition of receivables, and correspondingly higher period-over-period operating revenue for 2025. This growth includes an expected seasonal shift in our mix of acquired private label receivables to higher FICO receivables that have lower gross yields (and correspondingly lower charge-off expectations) in the third quarter each year, which may result in marginally lower managed yield ratios when compared to the corresponding periods in 2024.







Interest Expense







Interest expense was $44.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $32.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The higher expenses were primarily driven by the increases in outstanding debt in proportion to growth in our receivables coupled with increases in the cost of borrowing.





Outstanding notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts, associated with our private label credit and general purpose credit card platform increased to $2,157.8 million as of December 31, 2024 from $1,796.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The majority of this increase in outstanding debt relates to the addition of multiple credit facilities in 2023 and 2024. Recent increases in the effective interest rates on debt have increased our interest expense as we have raised additional capital (or replaced existing facilities) over the last two years. We anticipate additional debt financing over the next few quarters as we continue to grow coupled with higher effective interest rates on new debt compared to rates on maturing debt. As such, we expect our quarterly interest expense for these operations to increase compared to prior periods.











Changes in Fair Value of Loans







Changes in fair value of loans increased to $184.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $184.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This increase was largely driven by growth in our acquisition and relative mix of receivables, offset by improvements in the fair value assessment for receivables due to improvements in the underlying performance in the form of improved delinquencies and improved net returns, as well as the indefinite extension in assumed implementation dates of recent CFPB rules limiting late fees charged to consumers.





We include asset performance degradation in our forecasts to reflect both changes in assumed asset level economics and the possibility of delinquency rates increasing in the near term (and the corresponding increase in charge-offs and decrease in payments) above the level that current trends would suggest. Based on observed asset performance, implementation of mitigants to a potential change in late fee billings and general improvements in U.S. economic expectations due to the improved inflation environment, some expected degradation has been removed in recent periods. Tightened underwriting standards shifted new receivable acquisitions to consumers at the higher end of the FICO bands in which our bank partners participate, presumably resulting in improved overall credit performance of our acquired receivables. When coupled with those existing assets negatively impacted by inflation gradually becoming a smaller percentage of the outstanding portfolio, we expect to see overall improvements in the measured fair value of our portfolios of acquired receivables.







Total Operating Expenses







Total operating expenses increased 27.0% in the quarter when compared to the same period in 2023, driven primarily by increases in variable servicing costs associated with growth in our receivables and costs associated with the implementation of product, policy and pricing changes. In addition, we experienced growth in both the number of employees and inflationary compensation pressure. Certain other nonrecurring accounting and legal expenditures also contributed to increases for the quarter.





We expect some continued increase in salaries and benefits in 2025 compared to corresponding periods in 2024 as we continue to invest in technology, risk underwriting and compliance and as a result we expect to increase our number of employees.





We expect increased levels of expenditures associated with anticipated growth in private label credit and general purpose credit card operations. These expenses will primarily relate to the variable costs of marketing efforts and card and loan servicing expenses associated with new receivable acquisitions. Offsetting a portion of this increase are significant reductions in our servicing costs per account, resulting from the realization of greater economies of scale and increased use of automation as our receivables have grown.





In addition, as we continue to adjust our underwriting standards to reflect changes in fee and finance assumptions on new receivables, and allow for overall increases in the cost to successfully market to consumers, we expect period over period marketing costs for 2025 to increase relative to those experienced in 2024, although the frequency and timing of increased marketing efforts could vary and are dependent on macroeconomic factors such as national unemployment rates and federal funds rates.







Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders







Net income attributable to common shareholders increased 31.7% to $26.3 million, or $1.42 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.







Share Repurchases







We repurchased and retired 925 shares of our common stock at an aggregate cost of $0.03 million, in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.





We will continue to evaluate the best use of our capital to increase shareholder value over time.







About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation







Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans





Atlanticus™ technology enables bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to everyday Americans through the use of proprietary technology and analytics. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 20 million customers and over $40 billion in consumer loans over more than 25 years of operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and healthcare private label credit and general purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare point-of-care, direct mail solicitation, internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through our Auto Finance subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, its business, long-term growth plans and opportunities, operations, financial performance, revenue, amount and pace of growth of managed receivables, mix of receivables, underwriting approach, total interest income and related fees and charges, the new CFPB late fee rules and our response thereto, debt financing, liquidity, interest rates, interest expense, operating expense, marketing efforts, fair value of receivables, consumer spending, and the economy. You generally can identify these statements by the use of words such as outlook, potential, continue, may, seek, approximately, predict, believe, expect, plan, intend, estimate or anticipate and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as will, should, would, likely and could. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include, but are not limited to, bank partners, merchant partners, consumers, loan demand, the capital markets, labor availability, supply chains and the economy in general; the Company's ability to retain existing, and attract new, merchant partners and funding sources; changes in market interest rates; increases in loan delinquencies; its ability to operate successfully in a highly regulated industry; the outcome of litigation and regulatory matters; the effect of management changes; cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities in its products and services; and the Company's ability to compete successfully in highly competitive markets. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except to the extent required by federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there is no assurance that the events or results suggested by the forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.









Contact:







Investor Relations





(770) 828-2000







investors@atlanticus.com





























Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries













Consolidated Balance Sheets















(Dollars in thousands)



















December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Assets























Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (including $140.2 million and $158.0 million associated with variable interest entities at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)









$375,416

















$339,338













Restricted cash and cash equivalents (including $98.8 million and $20.5 million associated with variable interest entities at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)









124,220

















44,315













Loans at fair value (including $2,542.9 million and $2,128.6 million associated with variable interest entities at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)









2,630,274

















2,173,759













Loans at amortized cost, net (including $4.9 million and $1.8 million of allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; and $19.8 million and $17.9 million of deferred revenue at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)









84,332

















98,425













Property at cost, net of depreciation









10,519

















11,445













Operating lease right-of-use assets









13,878

















11,310













Prepaid expenses and other assets









32,068

















27,853













Total assets









$3,270,707

















$2,706,445



































Liabilities























Accounts payable and accrued expenses









$72,088

















$61,634













Operating lease liabilities









24,188

















20,180













Notes payable, net (including $2,128.0 million and $1,795.9 million associated with variable interest entities at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)









2,199,448

















1,861,685













Senior notes, net









281,552

















144,453













Income tax liability









114,068

















85,826













Total liabilities









2,691,344

















2,173,778



































Commitments and contingencies























Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized:





















Series A preferred stock, 400,000 shares issued and outstanding (liquidation preference - $40.0 million) at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2(1)









40,000

















40,000













Class B preferred units issued to noncontrolling interests









50,000

















100,250



































Shareholders' Equity























Series B preferred stock, no par value, 3,301,179 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 (liquidation preference - $82.5 million); 3,256,561 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 (liquidation preference - $81.4 million) (1)









–

















–













Common stock, no par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized: 14,904,192 and 14,603,563 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









–

















–













Paid-in capital









98,278

















87,415













Retained earnings









394,628

















307,260













Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation









492,906

















394,675













Noncontrolling interests









(3,543)

















(2,258)













Total equity









489,363

















392,417













Total liabilities, shareholders' equity and temporary equity









$3,270,707

















$2,706,445

































(1) Both the Series A preferred stock and the Series B preferred stock have no par value and are part of the same aggregate 10,000,000 shares authorized.































Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries













Consolidated Statements of Income















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































For the Three Months Ended December 31,













For the Year Ended December 31,

















































2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Revenue and other income:





































Consumer loans, including past due fees









$251,702

















$224,698

















$979,814

















$879,123













Fees and related income on earning assets









83,788

















71,691

















269,771

















238,775













Other revenue









17,696

















12,211

















60,370

















37,348













Total operating revenue and other income









353,186

















308,600

















1,309,955

















1,155,246













Other non-operating income









305

















490

















1,489

















630













Total revenue and other income









353,491

















309,090

















1,311,444

















1,155,876

















































Interest expense









(44,670)

















(32,619)

















(160,173)

















(109,342)













Provision for credit losses









(7,045)

















(601)

















(16,368)

















(2,152)













Changes in fair value of loans









(184,310)

















(184,072)

















(733,471)

















(689,577)













Net margin









117,466

















91,798

















401,432

















354,805

















































Operating expenses:





































Salaries and benefits









(12,559)

















(11,313)

















(50,143)

















(43,906)













Card and loan servicing









(35,811)

















(26,607)

















(118,400)

















(100,620)













Marketing and solicitation









(17,338)

















(14,930)

















(56,186)

















(52,421)













Depreciation









(752)

















(652)

















(2,715)

















(2,560)













Other









(11,139)

















(7,591)

















(35,411)

















(26,740)













Total operating expenses









(77,599)

















(61,093)

















(262,855)

















(226,247)













Income before income taxes









39,867

















30,705

















138,577

















128,558













Income tax expense









(8,896)

















(4,432)

















(28,471)

















(26,604)













Net income









30,971

















26,273

















110,106

















101,954













Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests









332

















31

















1,190

















891













Net income attributable to controlling interests









31,303

















26,304

















111,296

















102,845













Preferred stock and preferred unit dividends and discount accretion









(5,012)

















(6,341)

















(23,928)

















(25,198)













Net income attributable to common shareholders









$26,291

















$19,963

















$87,368

















$77,647

















































Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share—basic









$1.77

















$1.37

















$5.92

















$5.35













Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share—diluted









$1.42

















$1.10

















$4.77

















$4.24



















Additional Information









Additional trends and data with respect to our private label credit and general purpose credit card receivables can be found in our latest Form 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission under Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.









Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









This press release presents information about managed receivables, which is a non-GAAP financial measure provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, we present managed receivables, total managed yield, combined principal net charge-offs, and fair value to total managed receivables ratio, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures aid in the evaluation of the performance of our credit portfolios, including our risk management, servicing and collection activities and our valuation of purchased receivables. The credit performance of our managed receivables provides information concerning the quality of loan originations and the related credit risks inherent with the portfolios. Management relies heavily upon financial data and results prepared on the managed basis in order to manage our business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance and allocate resources.









These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or the calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.









These non-GAAP financial measures include only the performance of those receivables underlying consolidated subsidiaries (for receivables carried at amortized cost basis and fair value) and exclude the performance of receivables held by our former equity method investee. As the receivables underlying our former equity method investee reflect a small and diminishing portion of our overall receivables base, we do not believe their inclusion or exclusion in the overall results is material. Additionally, we calculate average managed receivables based on the quarter-end balances.









The comparison of non-GAAP managed receivables to our GAAP financial statements requires an understanding that managed receivables reflect the face value of loans, interest and fees receivable without any consideration for potential loan losses or other adjustments to reflect fair value.







A reconciliation of Loans at fair value to Total managed receivables is as follows:















At or for the Three Months Ended

















2024









2023























(in Millions)



















Dec. 31





















Sep. 30





















Jun. 30





















Mar. 31





















Dec. 31





















Sep. 30





















Jun. 30





















Mar. 31



















Loans at fair value









$2,630.3













$2,511.6













$2,277.4













$2,150.6













$2,173.8













$2,050.0













$1,916.1













$1,795.6













Fair value mark against receivable (1)









94.5













142.5













137.7













167.5













237.5













265.2













257.9













260.1













Total managed receivables (2)









$2,724.8













$2,654.1













$2,415.1













$2,318.1













$2,411.3













$2,315.2













$2,174.0













$2,055.7





















































Fair value to Total managed receivables ratio (3)









96.5%













94.6%













94.3%













92.8%













90.2%













88.5%













88.1%













87.3%





















(1) The fair value mark against receivables reflects the difference between the face value of a receivable and the net present value of the expected cash flows associated with that receivable.

















(2) Total managed receivables are equal to the aggregate unpaid gross balance of loans carried at fair value.

















(3) The Fair value to Total managed receivables ratio is calculated using Loans at fair value as the numerator, and Total managed receivables as the denominator.





















A reconciliation of our operating revenues, net of finance and fee charge-offs, to comparable amounts used in our calculation of Total managed yield is as follows:



















At or for the Three Months Ended

























2024













2023

















(in Millions)





















Dec. 31





















Sep. 30





















Jun. 30





















Mar. 31





















Dec. 31





















Sep. 30





















Jun. 30





















Mar. 31



















Consumer loans, including past due fees













$242.1













$245.3













$232.1













$220.0













$214.6













$214.6













$210.3













$200.5













Fees and related income on earning assets













83.8













78.5













59.5













47.9













71.7













59.8













62.9













44.3













Other revenue













17.5













16.8













13.6













11.7













12.0













10.2













7.6













6.7













Total operating revenue and other income - CaaS Segment













343.4













340.6













305.2













279.6













298.3













284.6













280.8













251.5













Adjustments due to acceleration of merchant fee discount amortization under fair value accounting













0.7













(15.1)













(12.6)













4.0













6.5













(6.8)













(10.6)













(0.5)













Adjustments due to acceleration of annual fees recognition under fair value accounting













(10.5)













(8.0)













1.1













10.1













(12.6)













(3.1)













(9.8)













7.3













Removal of finance charge-offs













(64.9)













(60.6)













(62.9)













(63.7)













(59.5)













(47.1)













(54.2)













(61.7)













Total managed yield













$268.7













$256.9













$230.8













$230.0













$232.7













$227.6













$206.2













$196.6

















The calculation of Combined principal net charge-offs is as follows:















At or for the Three Months Ended





















2024

















2023

















(in Millions)

















Dec. 31





















Sep. 30





















Jun. 30





















Mar. 31





















Dec. 31





















Sep. 30





















Jun. 30





















Mar. 31



















Charge-offs on loans at fair value









$213.1













$201.5













$217.0













$231.7













$215.2













$173.5













$180.0













$191.9













Finance charge-offs (1)









(64.9)













(60.6)













(62.9)













(63.7)













(59.5)













(47.1)













(54.2)













(61.7)













Combined principal net charge-offs









$148.2













$140.9













$154.1













$168.0













$155.7













$126.4













$125.8













$130.2





















(1) Finance charge-offs are included as a component of our Changes in fair value of loans in the condensed consolidated statements of income.















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.