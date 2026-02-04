Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Stock (ATLCP) Price Target Increased by 21.58% to 43.62

The average one-year price target for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:ATLCP) has been revised to $43.62 / share. This is an increase of 21.58% from the prior estimate of $35.87 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.78 to a high of $51.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.23% from the latest reported closing price of $24.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATLCP is 0.22%, an increase of 16.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 85K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 53K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLCP by 4.80% over the last quarter.

PSI Advisors holds 22K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATLCP by 58.34% over the last quarter.

AAIIX - Ancora Income Fund Class I holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

