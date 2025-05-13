Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.476563 per Share for Series B Preferred Shareholders

Atlanticus Holdings announced a quarterly dividend of $0.476563 for Series B Preferred shareholders, payable June 16, 2025.

$ATLC Insider Trading Activity

$ATLC insiders have traded $ATLC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATLC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MITCHELL SAUNDERS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 16,004 shares for an estimated $889,022

DEAL W HUDSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,013 shares for an estimated $155,760 .

. DENISE M HARROD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $73,500.

$ATLC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $ATLC stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ATLC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATLC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

ATLANTA, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a financial technology company that enables its bank, retail and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to millions of everyday Americans, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.476563 per share to Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred shareholders. The cash dividend will be paid on or about June 16, 2025 to holders of record of Atlanticus’ Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock on the close of business on June 1, 2025.







About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation







Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans





Atlanticus



TM



technology enables bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to everyday Americans through the use of proprietary analytics. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 20 million customers and over $43 billion in consumer loans over more than 25 years of operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and healthcare private label credit and general purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare point-of-care, direct mail solicitation, internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through our Auto Finance subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to the payment of dividends in the future. You generally can identify these statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “seek,” “approximately,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” or “anticipate” and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “likely” and “could.” These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to retain existing, and attract new, merchant partners and funding sources; changes in market interest rates; increases in loan delinquencies; its ability to operate successfully in a highly regulated industry; the outcome of litigation and regulatory matters; the effect of management changes; cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities in its products and services; and the Company's ability to compete successfully in highly competitive markets. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except to the extent required by federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there is no assurance that the events or results suggested by the forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.







Contact:







Investor Relations





(770) 828-2000





investors@atlanticus.com



