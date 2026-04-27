Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 49.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $79.34 in the previous session. Atlanticus has gained 17.9% since the start of the year compared to the -0.9% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the -7.7% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 12, 2026, Atlanticus reported EPS of $1.75 versus consensus estimate of $1.65.

For the current fiscal year, Atlanticus is expected to post earnings of $8.48 per share on $3.38 in revenues. This represents a 36.12% change in EPS on a 71.74% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $11.53 per share on $3.61 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 35.97% and 6.79%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Atlanticus has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Atlanticus? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Atlanticus has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 7.7X versus its peer group's average of 9.6X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Atlanticus an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Atlanticus currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Atlanticus passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Atlanticus shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does ATLC Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ATLC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Marex Group PLC (MRX). MRX has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Marex Group PLC beat our consensus estimate by 10.78%, and for the current fiscal year, MRX is expected to post earnings of $4.89 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

Shares of Marex Group PLC have gained 22.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 10.79X and a P/CF of 11.33X.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is in the top 32% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ATLC and MRX, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.