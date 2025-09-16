Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 20.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $78.91 in the previous session. Atlanticus has gained 36.5% since the start of the year compared to the 14% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the 6.6% return for the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 7, 2025, Atlanticus reported EPS of $1.51 versus consensus estimate of $1.3.

For the current fiscal year, Atlanticus is expected to post earnings of $6.13 per share on $1.51 in revenues. This represents a 28.51% change in EPS on a 15.05% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $7.64 per share on $1.66 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 24.55% and 9.98%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Atlanticus has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Atlanticus? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Atlanticus has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 12.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 13X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 8.7X versus its peer group's average of 11.7X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Atlanticus an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Atlanticus currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Atlanticus meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Atlanticus shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does ATLC Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ATLC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT). OPRT has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Oportun Financial Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 40.91%, and for the current fiscal year, OPRT is expected to post earnings of $1.21 per share on revenue of $953.94 million.

Shares of Oportun Financial Corporation have gained 11.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 5.51X and a P/CF of 3.43X.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is in the top 25% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ATLC and OPRT, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

