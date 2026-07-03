Atlanticus CFO Unloads $1 Million in Shares. Should You Sell ATLC Too?

Key Points

Chief Financial Officer William McCamey sold 10,000 shares for a transaction value of ~$1.09 million on June 26.

The disposition represented 1.33% of his direct holdings at the time of sale.

All shares were sold from direct ownership; post-transaction, McCamey retained 137,410 shares directly and 603,016 shares indirectly after this sale.

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Atlanticus Holdings Corp(NASDAQ:ATLC), a specialty finance firm focused on consumer credit and auto lending, disclosed a notable insider sale amid strong recent returns.

On June 26, 2026, Chief Financial Officer William McCamey reported the sale of 10,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,000 Transaction value $1.095 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 137,410 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 603,016 Post-transaction value (all ownership) $81.75 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($109.45); post-transaction value based on June 26 market close ($110.41).

Key questions

How did this transaction affect McCamey's ownership in Atlanticus Holdings?

The direct sale left McCamey with 137,410 shares directly and 603,016 shares held indirectly, indicating ongoing material exposure to the stock.

The direct sale left McCamey with 137,410 shares directly and 603,016 shares held indirectly, indicating ongoing material exposure to the stock. Was this sale part of a broader pattern of insider selling or a unique event?

This was McCamey's only open-market sale reported to this date; all prior transactions over the past year were administrative, making this the first liquidity-driven disposition in the recent record.

This was McCamey's only open-market sale reported to this date; all prior transactions over the past year were administrative, making this the first liquidity-driven disposition in the recent record. What is the context for the timing and price of the sale?

The sale was executed at around $109.45 per share, with the market closing at $110.41 on June 26; the stock had delivered a 112% one-year total return as of the transaction date, providing a favorable exit environment.

The sale was executed at around $109.45 per share, with the market closing at $110.41 on June 26; the stock had delivered a 112% one-year total return as of the transaction date, providing a favorable exit environment. What proportion of McCamey's reported holdings is still held indirectly, and through what entities?

Following this transaction, 603,016 shares—over four times his direct stake—are held indirectly via entities such as By LLC and By Spouse, supporting a continued long-term position.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (FY 2025) $1,968.4 million Net income (FY 2025) $111.8 million Dividend yield 0% 1-year price change 112.0%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 26th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a range of consumer credit products, including private-label and general-purpose credit cards, as well as auto finance solutions such as installment loans and floor-plan financing.

Generates revenue primarily through interest income, loan servicing fees, and portfolio management of credit card receivables, with a business model focused on both origination and servicing of consumer loans.

Serves U.S. consumers seeking credit solutions, retail and healthcare partners, and independent automotive dealerships in the used car and "buy-here, pay-here" segments.

Atlanticus Holdings is a diversified financial services provider specializing in consumer credit and auto finance solutions. The company leverages partnerships and proprietary technology to originate and service a broad portfolio of credit products, targeting underserved consumer segments and niche retail markets. Its dual-segment approach and focus on both loan origination and servicing underpin its competitive position within the U.S. specialty finance industry.

What this transaction means for investors

There are multiple reasons an insider may sell shares in a company that have nothing to do with their outlook for the share price, such as needing to pay a large personal expense or do reasonable portfolio diversification.

Yet in the case of Bill McCamey and Atlanticus Holdings stock, investors should pay attention. The sale came as ATLC reached an all-time high in its stock price, following a 34% rally in shares in June. While the timing of insider sales has been shown to predict price declines, McCamey timed his million-dollar trade nearly perfectly less than half the time (ATLC closed at an all-time high and reached its all-time intraday high of $112.61 that day). And though the executive hasn’t been a seller until now, he has followed up this sale with another sale of more than $1 million in stock, according to SEC filings. It’s worth noting the executive was paid $1.5 million in cash salary and bonus last year.

The size of the sale relative to his overall holdings isn’t a signal in and of itself to be wary. But taken as part of a fuller picture of Atlanticus, the transaction is informative. Atalnticus recently completed the acquisition of Mercury Financial, a credit card specialist. The deal brought Atlanticus’ receivables — money people owe the business — to $6.5 billion from $2.7 billion.

The company specializes in subprime credit card borrowers, consumer retailer credit lines, and “buy now, pay later” promotions. If you are concerned about consumer confidence being at a long-term low, declining labor force participation, and the possibility that interest rates will rise to control inflation, then Atlanticus’ business model could be at risk of a downturn. If anyone could foresee that, it would be a company’s CFO.

McCamey’s sale isn’t a standalone reason to be bearish on ATLC, but it’s a data point investors should take note of.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.