Atlantica’s Revenue Growth Amid Acquisition Plans

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) has released an update.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported a 7% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, with figures reaching $918.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose by 4.8% to $657.5 million. Despite this growth, net profit decreased to $32.7 million from $46.1 million in the same period of 2023. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.2225 per share as it prepares for a pending acquisition by Energy Capital Partners set to close in December.

